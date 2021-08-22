BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TIAA FSB grew its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 94,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,113 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Walmart by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,434 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in Walmart by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

WMT opened at $151.45 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total transaction of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,783,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

