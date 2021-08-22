BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $783,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after buying an additional 298,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,370,000 after buying an additional 261,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after buying an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,501,000 after buying an additional 84,036 shares during the period.

SCZ stock opened at $75.10 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

