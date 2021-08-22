BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 42,370 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,814,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 161,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $94,371,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $647.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $308.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $605.08. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $652.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

