BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of DLR stock opened at $162.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $15,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 339,477 shares of company stock worth $53,072,854. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.21.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.