BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 631 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.92 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03.

