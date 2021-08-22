Bounty0x 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $43,355.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $270,869.29 and $43,355.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00056092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014938 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.00805807 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047302 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

