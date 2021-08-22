BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $36.02 Consensus PT from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.02.

BP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of BP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of BP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of BP by 5.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BP during the first quarter worth about $1,750,000. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in BP by 8.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in BP by 9.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.92. BP has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.40%. BP’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BP’s payout ratio is -76.33%.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

