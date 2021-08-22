Brenda I. Morris Sells 3,000 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Brenda I. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.68. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,614,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 154.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 433.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 98,785 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the first quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

