BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down to $4.31

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.21. BRF shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 32,358 shares.

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.10 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BRF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,904 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,919.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,484,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,343 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

