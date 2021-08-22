British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 249.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

