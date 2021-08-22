Brokerages Anticipate Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Calavo Growers posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 124.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 209,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,639. The stock has a market cap of $873.59 million, a PE ratio of 190.01 and a beta of 0.88. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.24.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

