Brokerages Anticipate ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to Post $1.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.82. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICU Medical.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8,866.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $198.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.91. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.18 and a 52 week high of $227.07.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

