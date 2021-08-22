Brokerages Anticipate Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.18. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ PBYI traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 342,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,864. The company has a market capitalization of $285.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

In related news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,888 shares of company stock worth $245,974 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBYI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 825,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after buying an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $2,204,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

