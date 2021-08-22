Brokerages Expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) will post sales of $114.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $110.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.04 million. Bassett Furniture Industries reported sales of $91.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year sales of $457.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.65 million to $481.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $466.22 million, with estimates ranging from $445.00 million to $487.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $19.89. 64,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

