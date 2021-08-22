Brokerages Expect Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canada Goose’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.37. Canada Goose posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canada Goose will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canada Goose.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOS stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

