Brokerages Expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Carvana posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.04.

CVNA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.76. 589,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.67. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $158.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of -298.94 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $10,158,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.36, for a total transaction of $13,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,659,315 shares of company stock worth $514,283,426 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $8,374,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Carvana by 28.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 285,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,070,000 after acquiring an additional 62,405 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 94.7% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 57.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,907,000 after acquiring an additional 128,749 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

