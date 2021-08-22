Brokerages Expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Illumina posted sales of $794.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Illumina.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.50.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total value of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,796 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,666,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,786 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 535.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $18,774,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina stock traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $486.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,844. Illumina has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $483.05. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

