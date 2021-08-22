Brokerages Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report $190,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $280,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $1.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $135.15 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, CFO Peter Kies sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $337,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,025.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,603 shares of company stock valued at $897,457. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 108,342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 54,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 155,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 3,299,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,937,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.66.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

