Brokerages Expect Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) will announce $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Magnite’s earnings. Magnite posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnite will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magnite.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,138 shares of company stock worth $4,832,627 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Magnite by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Magnite by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Magnite during the first quarter valued at $497,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 248.02 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

