Brokerages Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Pentair reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PNR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Pentair by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 544.8% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 33,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Pentair by 1.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,181,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,607,000 after buying an additional 87,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Pentair stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pentair (PNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.