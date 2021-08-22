Brokerages Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $46.75

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 58,622 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,938,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. 200,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

