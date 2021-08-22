Brokerages Set Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT at $46.75

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.75.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.
In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. 200,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,078. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Featured Article: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.