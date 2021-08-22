Brokerages Set Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Target Price at $17.35

Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXP opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.35. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

