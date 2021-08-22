Brokerages Set Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) PT at €9.62

Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €9.62 ($11.31).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LEO shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Leoni in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Leoni in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of LEO stock opened at €16.63 ($19.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.29 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 581.62. Leoni has a twelve month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of €17.29 ($20.34).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

