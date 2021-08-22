Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $56.68

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.68.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 126,470 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 42,955,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,271,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.85.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

