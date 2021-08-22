Brokerages Set nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target at $46.25

Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.25.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $399,707.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of nLIGHT stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $26.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,611. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45.
nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About nLIGHT
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
