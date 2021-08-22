Brokerages Set Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT at C$135.75

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$135.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock opened at C$131.72 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$131.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$127.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.40 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.8399996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.89%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.57, for a total transaction of C$673,593.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$743,332.69. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total value of C$69,637.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$363,732. Insiders have sold a total of 11,747 shares of company stock worth $1,481,363 in the last three months.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.