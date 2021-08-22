Brokerages Set Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) Price Target at $0.78

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Sundial Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Sundial Growers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 56.9% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 131.9% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDL remained flat at $$0.70 on Tuesday. 72,694,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,816,656. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 6.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86. Sundial Growers has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.96.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc engages in the production and distribution of flower, pre-rolls and vapes. The firm offers licensed producer, ACMPR, cannabis, medical cannabis, health and wellness, and cannabis extracts. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.