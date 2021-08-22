Brokers Offer Predictions for Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aligos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.99) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.63). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $645.95 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

