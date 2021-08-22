Brokers Set Expectations for CNO Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNO Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:CNO opened at $23.74 on Friday. CNO Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $656,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after purchasing an additional 441,433 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

