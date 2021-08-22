Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,800 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 404,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 256,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 196,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after acquiring an additional 60,645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RA opened at $22.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.16. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.