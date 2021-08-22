Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.
Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62.
In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.
Brunswick Company Profile
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
