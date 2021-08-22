Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Brunswick has raised its dividend payment by 44.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Brunswick has a dividend payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Brunswick to earn $8.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.