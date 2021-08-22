Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.15.

BURBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC cut shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a $29.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

OTCMKTS BURBY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $17.41 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

