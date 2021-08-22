Burger Swap Price Tops $5.98 on Major Exchanges (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.98 or 0.00012330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $88.69 million and approximately $36.95 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 15,205,615 coins and its circulating supply is 14,830,615 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

