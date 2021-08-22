ByteNext Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $11,581.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ByteNext has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00130064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00156354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.02 or 1.00112327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.00912669 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.16 or 0.06524501 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

