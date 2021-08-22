Bytom (BTM) Achieves Market Cap of $125.99 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bytom has a market cap of $125.99 million and approximately $28.11 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0867 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.62 or 0.00377369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005958 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000062 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 146.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,827,975 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,543,044 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

