Canaccord Genuity Increases International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Price Target to GBX 191

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its target price boosted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 191 ($2.50) in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 150.60 ($1.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,145. The firm has a market cap of £337.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11. International Personal Finance has a 1 year low of GBX 44.05 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 158 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 139.56.

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood sold 91,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71), for a total transaction of £119,359.34 ($155,943.74).

About International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurance; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans, as well as repayment facility.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.