Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Frontier Communications Parent makes up 0.8% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,527,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,934,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.77. 658,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,616. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.