Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

VBR stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,430. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

