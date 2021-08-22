Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) by 40.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000.

Shares of AFAQU remained flat at $$9.85 during midday trading on Friday. AF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

