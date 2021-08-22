Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 41,100 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,000. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 10.5% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.80. 4,591,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

