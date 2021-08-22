Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is a financial holding company with banking subsidiaries and numerous indirect subsidiaries. The Banks are full service banks, engaged in the commercial and retail banking business, including accepting demand, savings and time deposits; extending credit; originating residential mortgage loans; and providing data processing services, asset management services, trust services, retail brokerage services and a broad range of other financial services to corporate and individual customers, governmental entities and correspondent banks. “

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $23.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $389.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In related news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 118,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,712,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.