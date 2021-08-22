Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 11,544 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,544 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Gartner by 35.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $302.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $263.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.86 and a 52 week high of $312.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,600 shares of company stock worth $3,147,901 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

