Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,094,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,604 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $119,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,540 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,943 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 409,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 29,592 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

