Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $133.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of CDLX opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $62.89 and a 1-year high of $161.47.

In other news, Director S Aimee Lapic sold 3,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.32, for a total value of $404,368.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at $789,129.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John V. Balen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.11 per share, for a total transaction of $103,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,380.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $2,866,114 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 139.8% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 911,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,644,000 after acquiring an additional 531,092 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at $48,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 28.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 338.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 432,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,922,000 after acquiring an additional 333,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

