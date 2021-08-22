Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CABGY. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

CABGY opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.