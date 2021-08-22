Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Decreased by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 35.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.