Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVNA. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $337.04.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $349.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of -298.94 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.92, for a total value of $12,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.96, for a total transaction of $10,158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,659,315 shares of company stock valued at $514,283,426. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

