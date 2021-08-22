Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Trading 17.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Casino Betting Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casino Betting Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.82 million and $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00014989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.70 or 0.00818885 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00047917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00102858 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin . Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

