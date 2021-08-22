Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $38,652.88 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $38,652.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

CSTL opened at $66.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.54. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -67.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

