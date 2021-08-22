Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 238,874 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Caterpillar worth $223,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 7.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $204.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.80 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

